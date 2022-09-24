Redwood Investments LLC Sells 7,795 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.80. 20,492,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,414,750. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.