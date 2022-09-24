Release Project Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $650,438.09 (REL)

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Release Project has a total market capitalization of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000375 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sport Move (SPORT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project Coin Profile

Release Project is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

