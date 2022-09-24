RENN Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.15. 8,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 11,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

RENN Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of RENN Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCG. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RENN Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 246,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RENN Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Mad River Investors boosted its holdings in RENN Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in RENN Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. increased its stake in RENN Fund by 36.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the period.

RENN Fund Company Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

