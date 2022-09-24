Request Trading Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Request has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $105.10 million and $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

REQ is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

