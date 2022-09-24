Rex S. Jackson Sells 15,005 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 15,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,867. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

