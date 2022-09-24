Rigel Protocol (RGP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.00

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Rigel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rigel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38,896.42 and approximately $18.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011166 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10810896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rigel Protocol

Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 805,000 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rigel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption.The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way.RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rigel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.