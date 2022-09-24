Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in Roblox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 13,042,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,076,000 after acquiring an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $35.54 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.