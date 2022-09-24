Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Shares Down 3.1%

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.88 and last traded at $164.88. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.02.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also

