Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$27.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.75.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.28. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0904 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

