Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Sabine Royalty Trust Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $969.65 million, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.60. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $90.73.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.836 per share. This represents a $10.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

