Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $147.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.12.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock worth $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

