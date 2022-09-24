Santiment Network Token 1-Day Volume Tops $238.00 (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 23rd. During the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Santiment Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.76 or 0.99983334 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00070200 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002284 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00077862 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

SAN is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santiment Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Santiment Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Santiment Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Santiment Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Santiment Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.