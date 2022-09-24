Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on October 31st

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE BFS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $38.64. 29,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Saul Centers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Saul Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

