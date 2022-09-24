Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 32%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) traded down 32% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. 8,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,018% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on Savills from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,075 ($12.99) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Savills Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.19.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also

