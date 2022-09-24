Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. 1,086,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.