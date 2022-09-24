Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.30 ($68.67) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday.

Scout24 Trading Down 2.4 %

ETR:G24 opened at €55.30 ($56.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €55.69. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 12 month high of €66.16 ($67.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

