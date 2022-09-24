Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBCF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

