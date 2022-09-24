SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 3,100 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,698.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE S traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. 1,679,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.39.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 383.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.65.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

