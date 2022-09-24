Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,202,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,139. The stock has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.48.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

