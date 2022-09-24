Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 496.25 ($6.00).

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 105.90 ($1.28) on Wednesday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.94 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 129.38. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,620.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 292,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £389,324.25 ($470,425.63).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

