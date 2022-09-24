Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing makes up about 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after buying an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,831,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 23.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 403,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,983,000 after purchasing an additional 76,286 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 270,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average is $102.91. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.38 and a one year high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.84 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,587.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,587.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $568,975. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

