Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.00 million-$194.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.06 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.76.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of SMAR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 2,118,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,768. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Megan Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,854 shares of company stock worth $1,007,898. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.