Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 606 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.34. 7,158,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,422. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

