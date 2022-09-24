Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,195,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,635. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.51 and its 200-day moving average is $132.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

