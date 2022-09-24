Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.30. Approximately 439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.31.

Sodexo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.42.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

