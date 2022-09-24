Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.44. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter worth $203,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

