SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) is Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 812.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF makes up 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $477,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of RWO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 168,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,366. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

