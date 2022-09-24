SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 2.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.01. 2,982,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

