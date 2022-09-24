SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,365 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLYG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. 117,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,804. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.38 and a 1 year high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

