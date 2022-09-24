SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.8% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 42,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.50. 927,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,665. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day moving average is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

