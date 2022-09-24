SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $8.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $400.05 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

