Stacks One Day Volume Reaches $10.19 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $456.19 million and $10.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,809,592 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is www.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

