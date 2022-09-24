STASIS EURO Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $119.43 million and approximately $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004986 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

