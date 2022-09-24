StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on First United from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First United Stock Down 1.5 %

FUNC stock opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.74. First United has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

First United Dividend Announcement

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.38 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 29.46%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. First United’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUNC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First United during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First United by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 63.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

