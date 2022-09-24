StockNews.com Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR stock opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.26 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Luxfer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,026,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Luxfer by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Luxfer by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 25,789 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Luxfer by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

