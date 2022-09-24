StockNews.com Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) to Hold

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.
Palo Alto Networks Price Performance
Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $161.57 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $454.00.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
