StockNews.com Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

STKL opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $968.72 million, a P/E ratio of -444.00 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock worth $1,091,863 over the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

