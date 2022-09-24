StockNews.com Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.00.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV opened at $189.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $186.24 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

