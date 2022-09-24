StockNews.com Upgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
CNB Financial Stock Down 2.5 %
CCNE stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
CNB Financial Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at CNB Financial
In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of CNB Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $116,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.