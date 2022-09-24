StockNews.com Upgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

CNB Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

CCNE stock opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CNB Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CNB Financial news, CFO Tito L. Lima bought 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $25,004.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,823.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Peduzzi bought 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $50,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,365.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,499 shares of company stock valued at $129,387. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCNE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the second quarter worth $116,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 227,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

