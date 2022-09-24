StockNews.com Upgrades Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $742.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.74. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.