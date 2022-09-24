Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Trading Up 2.3%

Sylogist Ltd. (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.33 and last traded at C$15.33. Approximately 16,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 64,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Sylogist from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

Sylogist Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82.

Insider Activity at Sylogist

Sylogist Company Profile

In other Sylogist news, Director Janice P. Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,681.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.40.

(Get Rating)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.