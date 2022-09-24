Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SY1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, August 15th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Symrise Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €101.25 ($103.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €107.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.96. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($74.98).

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

