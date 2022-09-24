Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY – Get Rating) were down 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Taiheiyo Cement Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85.

About Taiheiyo Cement

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Further Reading

