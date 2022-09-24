Tap (XTP) Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tap (XTP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Tap has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $660.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap’s genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 9,982,450,000 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

