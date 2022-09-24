Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telenet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €42.00 ($42.86) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Telenet Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $12.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

