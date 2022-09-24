The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $14.50

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACCD. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.85.

Accolade Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. Accolade has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

