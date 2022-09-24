The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 119,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Southern by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 634,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,248,000 after acquiring an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. 3,283,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,191. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

