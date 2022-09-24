The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 8.8% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $21,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 2,217,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,867. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.