TheStreet Downgrades United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. United-Guardian has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.28.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

