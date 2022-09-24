TheStreet Lowers Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.69 million, a PE ratio of 115.42 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,387 shares in the company, valued at $360,393.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 25,080 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $364,663.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,934,849 shares in the company, valued at $158,992,704.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Wagner sold 44,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $690,784.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,393.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 162,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

